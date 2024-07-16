Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

INTC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,379,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,044,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.