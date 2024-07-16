International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $133.10 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

