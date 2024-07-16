International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.33

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 10343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

International General Insurance Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $711.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

