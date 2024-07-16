Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 128,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

