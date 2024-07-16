Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.98

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 488567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

