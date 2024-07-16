Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 2,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.