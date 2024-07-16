Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN):

7/16/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 19,730,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,406,215. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,588. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

