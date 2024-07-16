Investors Buy Large Volume of Shopify Call Options (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 131,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 79,131 call options.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.
Shopify stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,190,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,803. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
