iPower (NYSE:IPW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW remained flat at $1.83 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 4.06. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iPower

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

