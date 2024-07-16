iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,564. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.