iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.36

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 6594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSB. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.