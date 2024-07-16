iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 254,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 122,636 shares.The stock last traded at $22.01 and had previously closed at $22.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
