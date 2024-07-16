iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,262,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 318,883 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 556,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.