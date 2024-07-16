iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 10,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 3,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.09% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

