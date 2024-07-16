iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $377.97. 1,274,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.20. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

