iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,119. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

