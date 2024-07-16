iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. 587,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,564. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.