iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 206,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 120,038 shares.The stock last traded at $77.66 and had previously closed at $76.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.