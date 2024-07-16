iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Increased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.46. 609,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,264. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

