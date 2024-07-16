iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IYH stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. 14,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,727. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

