Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.35.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. Also, Director Delphine Traoré bought 5,704 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.