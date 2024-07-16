Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

