JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 125,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

