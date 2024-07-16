James Scott Marion Sells 700 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $124.54. 80,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $24,285,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Lindsay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 137,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

