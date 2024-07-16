Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWLLF stock remained flat at $20.85 during trading on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

