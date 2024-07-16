JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,175 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

