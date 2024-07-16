Jefferies Financial Group Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.33.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

