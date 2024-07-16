Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JILL. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. On average, analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,324,842 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,103. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in J.Jill by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

