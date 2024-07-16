Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.73.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.08.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.