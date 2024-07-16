Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.37) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,434.86 ($18.61).

BRBY stock traded down GBX 39.40 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 704.60 ($9.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,189,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,409. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 703.40 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.63), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($163,082.79). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,933.99). 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

