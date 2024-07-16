JMP Securities Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $385.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $381.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.50.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDGL traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.67. 55,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,875. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.