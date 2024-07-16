Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 12,500 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 15th, Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40.

JOBY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. 10,657,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,000. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 227,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

