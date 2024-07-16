John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 54,297 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Scotiabank raised John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

