Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 326.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.58. 873,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $362.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

