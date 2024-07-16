JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $11.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 1,298,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,159. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

