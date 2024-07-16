JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $18.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $710.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

