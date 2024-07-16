JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.16.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $210.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $211.61. The stock has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 95,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.