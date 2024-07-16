JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Target Price to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.26) to GBX 549 ($7.12) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ATG
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.