JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Target Price to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.26) to GBX 549 ($7.12) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.26) on Friday. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 785 ($10.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company has a market cap of £588.00 million, a PE ratio of 6,037.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

