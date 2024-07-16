JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Declares GBX 8.25 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

JCH stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 726 ($9.42). 32,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,850. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 52-week low of GBX 622.98 ($8.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 748 ($9.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 694.44. The company has a market cap of £418.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,620.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

