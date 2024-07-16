JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Declares GBX 8.25 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.1 %
JCH stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 726 ($9.42). 32,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,850. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 52-week low of GBX 622.98 ($8.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 748 ($9.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 694.44. The company has a market cap of £418.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,620.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.
