Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 431,855 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.