Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Karooooo Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 1st quarter worth $2,387,000.

Shares of KARO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. 40,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

