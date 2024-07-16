Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.37 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $67.94 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,206,715,199 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,201,375,864.560764 with 24,200,162,909.015118 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1789442 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $74,342,359.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

