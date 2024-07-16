Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.08 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $457.94 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00044711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.