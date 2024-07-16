Keeler Thomas Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,363,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.