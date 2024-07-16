Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,023 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

