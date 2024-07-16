Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 179,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 134,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Keras Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.82.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
