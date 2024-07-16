KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.89

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 2503257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1,216,358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 413,562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

