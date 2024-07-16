Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.96) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 245 ($3.18) to GBX 310 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
