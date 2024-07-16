Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Get Knife River alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Knife River Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 38,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. Knife River has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.