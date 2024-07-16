Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.
KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of KNF opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. Knife River has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
