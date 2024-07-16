KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $323,020.85

KOK (KOK) traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, KOK has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $323,020.85 and approximately $100,194.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,596.98 or 1.00062199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00073201 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00101681 USD and is up 51.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $153,473.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

